Graft Hits Market Cap of $355,405.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Graft has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $355,405.00 and $17,983.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004011 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

