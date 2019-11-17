GravityCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,890.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market cap of $84,674.00 and approximately $1,890.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00237256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.01448786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00141489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,807,164 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

