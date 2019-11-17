Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $306.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $306.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

