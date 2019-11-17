Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 77 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,662,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 254.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,917,000 after purchasing an additional 91,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.26.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $112,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,769.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,641 shares of company stock worth $3,120,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $286.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

