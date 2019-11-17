Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 100,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 9,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 410,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.