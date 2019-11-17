Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 146,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.58 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

