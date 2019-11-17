Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Gritstone Oncology stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 73,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,468. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $255.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,567,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 366.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

