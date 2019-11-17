Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $866,098.40. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,119,742 shares of company stock worth $396,557,958 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,055,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,111,000.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

