Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,541. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $340.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1,236.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

