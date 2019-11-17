Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, VP Gregory E. Salyers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

