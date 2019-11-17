HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

