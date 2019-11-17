Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc Buys 100,000 Shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Qumu Corp has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

QUMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

