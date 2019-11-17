Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

HDI stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.31. 100,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.02. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

