HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,068.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.59 or 0.07659106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001416 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.