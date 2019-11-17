Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $55,721.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,561.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.86 or 0.02159885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.54 or 0.03125866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00693318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00726014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00421174 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 10,833,875 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

