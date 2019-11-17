Head-To-Head Comparison: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) vs. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Vericel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $17.80 million 16.25 -$22.60 million ($0.41) -13.76 Vericel $90.86 million 9.17 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -133.21

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Compugen. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Compugen and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75

Compugen presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Compugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Vericel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -83.99% -57.76% Vericel -12.68% 3.66% 2.73%

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

