Head-To-Head Comparison: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & Strattec Security (NYSE:STRT)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and Strattec Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $866.20 million 0.95 $53.85 million $1.99 15.14 Strattec Security $487.01 million 0.17 -$17.03 million N/A N/A

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stoneridge and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 2 3 0 2.60 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Stoneridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge 7.97% 16.59% 8.03% Strattec Security -3.93% 5.38% 3.24%

Dividends

Strattec Security pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Stoneridge does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Strattec Security on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment provides electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, monitors, and related products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle monitoring and tracking devices, and infotainment systems. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

