Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €90.58 ($105.32).

HEN3 stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, hitting €94.78 ($110.21). 519,971 shares of the stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.38.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

