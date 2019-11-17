Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 6,800 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $145.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.29. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Hershey by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hershey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,137,000 after acquiring an additional 149,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

