Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 346,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,811,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,178,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 367,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,199. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

