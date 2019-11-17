Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) PT Lowered to $52.00

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Sidoti from $54.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE HI traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 531,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 753.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

