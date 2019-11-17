Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.54.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.29. 2,884,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,604. The company has a market capitalization of $259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.