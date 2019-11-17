Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $87,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. Insiders sold 126,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,877 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.