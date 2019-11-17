Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HMHC. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ HMHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 376,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

