HSBC Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €41.00 Price Target

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €41.00 ($47.67) target price from equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.92 ($44.10).

Norma Group stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €38.06 ($44.26). The stock had a trading volume of 76,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12 month high of €55.15 ($64.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

