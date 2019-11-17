Hubii Network Price Tops $0.15 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00235764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.01444955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00139785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

