Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $86,575.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00235937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.01449660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00141944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.