Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $259.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

