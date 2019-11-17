HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.49.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. HUYA has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

