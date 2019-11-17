Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35, 1,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

About Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

