Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.55

Hydrogen Group Plc (LON:HYDG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.55 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 192321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.79. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and technical and scientific market sector services, such as energy and life sciences.

