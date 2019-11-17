HyperCash Market Cap Tops $78.50 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $78.50 million and $2.23 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00020319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00236207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.01446933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,431,751 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, TOPBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.