i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.08. 102,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.