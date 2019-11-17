IceChain (ICHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, IceChain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $5,749.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.79 or 0.07599177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001052 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain (CRYPTO:ICHX) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,714,262 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IceChain is icechain.io.

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

