Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

IDEA remained flat at $GBX 152 ($1.99) on Wednesday. 119,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.32. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33.

In other news, insider David Hornsby sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £384,800 ($502,809.36). Also, insider Ben Dorks sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.