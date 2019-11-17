IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OEX, LBank and Gate.io. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $12,002.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00042191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.94 or 0.07669880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Allbit, OEX, Bittrex, DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank, Upbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

