Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.21.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.54 on Thursday, hitting $305.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,490. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.21 and its 200 day moving average is $310.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $935,253.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,461,159.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,338 shares of company stock worth $5,773,627. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 16,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

