iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.30

Shares of iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 466950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

iLOOKABOUT Company Profile (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

