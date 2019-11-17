Independence (NYSE:IHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.30

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independence by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Independence during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

