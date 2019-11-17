Independent Research Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RWE. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.25 ($31.68).

Shares of FRA:RWE traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €25.71 ($29.90). The company had a trading volume of 3,890,239 shares. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.82.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

