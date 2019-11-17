Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:IBA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. 6,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.45. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.92 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 11.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

