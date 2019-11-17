Infratil Ltd (ASX:IFT) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

Infratil Ltd (ASX:IFT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.14. Infratil has a 52 week low of A$3.04 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of A$4.97 ($3.52).

About Infratil

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure and utility businesses and investments in New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. It operates through seven segments: Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate Companies, and Other. The company generates electricity from hydro and wind farms, as well as offers retailing, electricity, natural gas, bottled LNG, and telecommunication services.

