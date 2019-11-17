Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $560.86

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $560.86 and traded as high as $569.00. Inmarsat shares last traded at $561.60, with a volume of 601,747 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 560.75 ($7.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 560.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91.

About Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

