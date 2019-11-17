Insider Buying: SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) SVP Acquires 40,322 Shares of Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) SVP Chris Whitehair bought 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,595.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $131,717.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $226.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SunOpta by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 64.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 201.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

