Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,280.51 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 23 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $664.37 per share, with a total value of $15,280.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 51 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $647.54 per share, with a total value of $33,024.54.

On Friday, November 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 28 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $645.00 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $654.49 per share, with a total value of $5,890.41.

On Monday, November 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $647.83 per share, with a total value of $5,830.47.

On Friday, November 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 496 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $622.78 per share, with a total value of $308,898.88.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $594.46 per share, with a total value of $8,322.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $607.00 per share, with a total value of $5,463.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $607.73 per share, with a total value of $5,469.57.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $613.70 per share, with a total value of $5,523.30.

On Monday, October 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $596.85 per share, with a total value of $5,371.65.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $665.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.71. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $409.00 and a twelve month high of $915.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

