Insider Buying: Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Major Shareholder Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) major shareholder Scot Cohen purchased 25,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scot Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Scot Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $20,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $4.35 on Friday. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 294.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

