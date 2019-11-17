Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells 48,405 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boot Barn stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.31. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.