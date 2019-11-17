Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Sells $1,323,098.70 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boot Barn stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 114.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after buying an additional 2,202,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 130.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after buying an additional 1,085,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,460.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 168.5% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after buying an additional 284,388 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

