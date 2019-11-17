Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,088,881.69 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $807,395.40.

On Thursday, October 17th, Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $409,326.47.

On Thursday, October 10th, Tarang Amin sold 99,532 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,997.20.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tarang Amin sold 18,287 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $330,263.22.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $386,801.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $107,635.23.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.