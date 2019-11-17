Insider Selling: Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) SVP Sells $126,300.00 in Stock

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LAUR opened at $16.78 on Friday. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -559.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after buying an additional 1,817,734 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,965,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after buying an additional 207,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 54.0% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after buying an additional 661,548 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 160.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 1,037,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at about $23,585,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

